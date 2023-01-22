Skip to main content
San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60

K.Johnson 3-5 6-7 13, Mensah 2-6 0-0 4, Bradley 5-11 2-2 13, Butler 3-11 4-4 11, Trammell 5-11 1-1 12, Parrish 0-4 7-7 7, Arop 2-4 0-0 4, LeDee 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 22-57 22-23 70.

AIR FORCE (12-8)

Becker 2-4 1-1 6, Petraitis 4-7 2-6 11, Heidbreder 7-15 0-0 17, McCreary 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 5-10 0-0 12, Green 4-7 1-3 9, Vander Zwaag 1-1 0-0 3, C.Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 4-10 60.

Halftime_San Diego St. 39-24. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 4-15 (K.Johnson 1-2, Bradley 1-4, Butler 1-4, Trammell 1-4, Parrish 0-1), Air Force 8-26 (Heidbreder 3-8, Taylor 2-6, Becker 1-1, Vander Zwaag 1-1, Petraitis 1-4, Green 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-2, C.Murphy 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego St. 45 (K.Johnson 10), Air Force 20 (Heidbreder 6). Assists_San Diego St. 6 (Trammell, Parrish 2), Air Force 14 (Petraitis 5). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 17, Air Force 19.

