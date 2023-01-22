San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60

K.Johnson 3-5 6-7 13, Mensah 2-6 0-0 4, Bradley 5-11 2-2 13, Butler 3-11 4-4 11, Trammell 5-11 1-1 12, Parrish 0-4 7-7 7, Arop 2-4 0-0 4, LeDee 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 22-57 22-23 70.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships