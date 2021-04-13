San Diego-Pittsburgh Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Manny Machado called out on strikes. Eric Hosmer grounds out to first base, Phillip Evans to Chad Kuhl. Jake Cronenworth to third. Wil Myers walks. Tommy Pham hit by pitch. Wil Myers to second. Jurickson Profar walks. Tommy Pham to second. Wil Myers to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Luis Campusano grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Phillip Evans.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates first. Kevin Newman grounds out to shortstop, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Wilmer Difo strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds singles to center field. Phillip Evans walks. Bryan Reynolds to second. Jacob Stallings doubles to deep left field. Phillip Evans scores. Bryan Reynolds scores. Erik Gonzalez doubles to deep center field. Jacob Stallings scores. Adam Frazier walks. Anthony Alford hit by pitch. Adam Frazier to second. Erik Gonzalez to third. Chad Kuhl grounds out to shortstop, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 3, Padres 2.

Padres second. Tucupita Marcano pinch-hitting for Craig Stammen. Tucupita Marcano grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Phillip Evans. Trent Grisham walks. Jake Cronenworth flies out to center field to Wilmer Difo. Trent Grisham to third. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado singles to shallow infield. Eric Hosmer walks. Wil Myers grounds out to shallow infield, Erik Gonzalez to Phillip Evans.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 3, Pirates 3.

Pirates second. Kevin Newman doubles to left field. Wilmer Difo strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow left field. Kevin Newman scores. Phillip Evans grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Jacob Stallings singles to right field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Erik Gonzalez flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 5, Padres 3.

Pirates third. Adam Frazier reaches on error. Throwing error by Jurickson Profar. Anthony Alford flies out to right field to Wil Myers. Chad Kuhl out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Eric Hosmer. Adam Frazier to second. Kevin Newman singles to left field. Adam Frazier scores. Wilmer Difo strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 6, Padres 3.

Padres fourth. Nabil Crismatt grounds out to shallow infield to Phillip Evans. Trent Grisham walks. Jake Cronenworth flies out to Bryan Reynolds. Manny Machado walks. Trent Grisham to second. Eric Hosmer singles to center field. Manny Machado to third. Trent Grisham scores. Jorge Mateo pinch-hitting for Wil Myers. Jorge Mateo hit by pitch. Eric Hosmer to second. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield, Clay Holmes to Phillip Evans.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 6, Padres 4.

Pirates fifth. Erik Gonzalez singles to center field. Adam Frazier singles to shallow infield. Erik Gonzalez to third. Throwing error by Manny Machado. Anthony Alford strikes out swinging. Colin Moran pinch-hitting for Clay Holmes. Colin Moran singles to center field. Adam Frazier to second. Erik Gonzalez scores. Kevin Newman grounds out to shortstop, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Colin Moran to second. Adam Frazier to third. Wilmer Difo strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Pirates 7, Padres 4.

Pirates eighth. Wilmer Difo grounds out to first base, Eric Hosmer to Taylor Williams. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow right field, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Phillip Evans hit by pitch. Jacob Stallings walks. Phillip Evans to second. Erik Gonzalez singles to center field. Jacob Stallings to second. Phillip Evans scores. Adam Frazier hit by pitch. Erik Gonzalez to second. Jacob Stallings to third. Anthony Alford strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 8, Padres 4.