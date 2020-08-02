San Diego-Colorado Runs

Rockies second. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson singles to center field. Chris Owings singles to right field. Garrett Hampson to third. Drew Butera out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Wil Myers. Garrett Hampson scores. David Dahl singles to right field. Chris Owings to third. Trevor Story walks. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. Trevor Story to third. David Dahl scores. Nolan Arenado grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Ty France.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 0.

Rockies third. Matt Kemp homers to center field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shallow infield, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Ty France. Chris Owings singles to left field. Drew Butera strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Padres 0.

Rockies fourth. David Dahl strikes out swinging. Trevor Story homers to center field. Charlie Blackmon called out on strikes. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow left field, Manny Machado to Ty France.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Padres 0.

Rockies fifth. Matt Kemp walks. Ryan McMahon walks. Matt Kemp to second. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shallow infield. Ryan McMahon out at second. Matt Kemp to third. Chris Owings singles to deep left field. Matt Kemp scores. Drew Butera flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Padres 0.

Padres eighth. Trent Grisham homers to center field. Josh Naylor pinch-hitting for Ty France. Josh Naylor grounds out to first base, Ryan McMahon to Yency Almonte. Francisco Mejia strikes out swinging. Edward Olivares called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 6, Padres 1.