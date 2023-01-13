San Diego 92, Pepperdine 89

Lewis 6-14 1-2 13, Porter 9-15 2-3 21, Basham 5-7 3-7 13, Mallette 2-7 2-3 7, Mitchell 8-10 0-0 21, Moore 5-7 0-0 11, Pitre 1-1 0-1 2, Zidek 0-3 1-4 1. Totals 36-64 9-20 89.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies