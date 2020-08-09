https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/San-Diego-9-Arizona-5-15470967.php
San Diego 9, Arizona 5
Recommended Video:
|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Locastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|S.Marte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jay lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lamb 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|An.Young 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Profar 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Kelly c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|104
|—
|5
|San Diego
|333
|000
|00x
|—
|9
LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Varsho (1), Cronenworth (3). HR_Calhoun (3), An.Young (1), Ahmed (2), Machado 2 (4), Myers (5), Tatis Jr. (8), France (1), Mejía (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Bumgarner, L, 0-3
|2
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|C.Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Widener
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Crichton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Diego
|Lamet, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Patiño
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Hill
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Widener (Profar), Lamet (An.Young).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:59.
View Comments