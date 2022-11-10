Skip to main content
San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73

Anderson 4-9 6-8 17, Weir 5-7 0-2 10, Bishop 1-5 0-1 3, Catto 3-6 2-2 10, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Johnston 7-13 4-5 23, Rivers 0-5 0-0 0, Largie 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-18 73.

SAN DIEGO (2-0)

J.Delaire 3-7 1-2 7, Earlington 6-11 4-7 18, Sisoho Jawara 9-14 1-2 22, Townsend 1-5 8-8 11, Williams 9-16 1-4 19, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, Gultekin 0-1 0-1 0, Nyarko 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 15-24 79.

Halftime_San Diego 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 13-32 (Johnston 5-10, Anderson 3-5, Catto 2-4, Largie 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Rivers 0-3), San Diego 6-16 (Sisoho Jawara 3-7, Earlington 2-3, Townsend 1-3, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 29 (Anderson 9), San Diego 32 (Williams 10). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 18 (Anderson, Catto 5), San Diego 15 (Sisoho Jawara 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 19, San Diego 19.

