San Diego 71, Longwood 68

Christmas 5-6 0-1 10, Granlund 2-7 0-0 4, Watson 2-3 2-2 6, Napper 7-13 1-3 16, Wade 7-11 3-3 22, Lliteras 0-8 0-0 0, Nkereuwem 3-7 4-4 10, Darden 0-5 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-13 68.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute