San Diego 7, Seattle 4
|San Diego
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|7
|6
|6
|Totals
|36
|4
|5
|4
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Moore 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Hosmer dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|France 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ervin ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lopes rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Nola c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Torrens ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|San Diego
|000
|003
|000
|13
|—
|7
|Seattle
|000
|010
|020
|10
|—
|4
E_Moore (3). DP_San Diego 1, Seattle 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Moreland 2 (4), Lopes (11), Moore (9). HR_Myers (14), Moore (8). SB_Profar (6), Grisham (9), Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (10). SF_Crawford (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lamet
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Pomeranz H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Pagán BS,2-7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rosenthal W,1-0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Dunn
|5
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Misiewicz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Graveman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Sadler L,1-1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Dunn (Profar). WP_Lamet, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_4:02.
