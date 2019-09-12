Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 30 4 7 3
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 2 3 1
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Martini lf 2 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Myers rf-lf 3 0 1 2
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 France 2b 3 1 1 0
Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0
Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 Mejias-Brean 1b 4 0 1 0
Hamels p 2 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 1 0
Norwood p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 000 0
San Diego 000 011 20x 4

E_Hamels (1), Wieck (0). LOB_Chicago 4, San Diego 8. 3B_Rizzo (3). HR_Margot (12). SB_Margot (20), Myers (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels L,7-7 4 1-3 4 1 1 4 6
Norwood 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 2
Wieck 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. 1 2 2 2 1 1
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Paddack W,9-7 6 3 0 0 1 7
Bednar H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wingenter 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_24,203 (42,445).