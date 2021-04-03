San Diego 4, Arizona 2

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Marte (2), Cronenworth (1), Mateo 2 (2). HR_Marte (2), Hosmer (2). SB_Locastro (1). SF_Profar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona M.Kelly L,0-1 4 5 3 3 3 4 López 1 0 0 0 2 2 Ginkel 1 2 0 0 0 1 Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1 Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 0

San Diego Snell 4 2-3 4 0 0 2 8 Stammen 2 3 2 2 0 2 Williams H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Stammen pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:53. A_10,350 (40,209).