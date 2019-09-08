https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/San-Diego-2-Colorado-1-14423558.php
San Diego 2, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf-rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hilliard ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Lambert
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Johnson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tinoco L,0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Lauer
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stammen W,8-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).
