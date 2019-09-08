Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 33 2 7 2
Story ss 4 0 0 0 G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 Martini lf 5 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 0 0
Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 Myers cf-rf 5 0 3 1
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 Naylor rf 1 1 1 0
Hilliard ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 3 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 1
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Allen ph 1 0 0 0
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Butera c 1 0 0 1 Margot ph 1 0 0 0
McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Lambert p 1 0 0 0
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Daza ph 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 0 0 0 0
Colorado 001 000 000 0 1
San Diego 000 100 000 1 2

DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Valaika (2), Blackmon (41), Myers (18), Naylor (12). SB_Jankowski (1). SF_Butera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Lambert 5 5 1 1 3 4
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tinoco L,0-2 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 0
Almonte 0 1 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Lauer 6 4 1 1 2 4
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stammen W,8-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 10th, Almonte pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Johnson (Urías). WP_Johnson(2), Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:15. A_26,834 (42,445).