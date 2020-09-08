https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/San-Diego-1-Colorado-0-15549002.php
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Tapia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Oña dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Wolters (0), Arenado (3). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Story (9), Profar (2). SB_Machado (4), Grisham (6), Profar (4), Story (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Almonte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Estévez L,1-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Lamet
|7
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Estévez pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Almonte (Tatis Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:02.
