San Antonio 137, Indiana 134

K.Johnson 8-15 3-4 23, Sochan 2-4 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-6 13-21 21, Jones 6-12 5-6 18, Vassell 7-15 5-6 23, Bates-Diop 2-3 0-0 4, McDermott 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 5-8 0-0 11, Primo 1-2 1-2 3, Richardson 8-13 5-5 27. Totals 44-81 32-44 137.
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax