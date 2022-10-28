San Antonio 129, Chicago 124

DeRozan 11-20 11-12 33, Williams 4-7 1-1 10, Vucevic 4-13 0-0 9, Caruso 1-5 0-0 3, Dosunmu 5-10 0-0 12, Jones Jr. 1-3 4-4 6, Green 3-7 0-0 6, Drummond 8-12 1-3 17, Dragic 3-8 2-2 9, White 7-14 2-4 19. Totals 47-99 21-26 124.
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory