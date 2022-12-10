San Antonio 115, Miami 111

K.Johnson 7-15 7-7 21, Langford 7-10 4-4 19, Collins 6-7 3-5 16, Branham 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 2-8 6-8 10, McDermott 5-8 0-0 13, Roby 2-2 1-3 5, Bassey 4-5 0-0 8, Vassell 7-13 3-4 18, Richardson 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 42-78 24-31 115.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs