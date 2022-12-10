Skip to main content
San Antonio 115, Miami 111

K.Johnson 7-15 7-7 21, Langford 7-10 4-4 19, Collins 6-7 3-5 16, Branham 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 2-8 6-8 10, McDermott 5-8 0-0 13, Roby 2-2 1-3 5, Bassey 4-5 0-0 8, Vassell 7-13 3-4 18, Richardson 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 42-78 24-31 115.

MIAMI (111)

Butler 11-16 8-10 30, Martin 4-9 3-3 14, Adebayo 5-11 2-5 12, Herro 8-16 2-4 23, Lowry 4-7 1-1 12, Robinson 0-2 3-3 3, Strus 2-5 0-0 4, Dedmon 1-8 0-0 2, Oladipo 4-7 1-2 11. Totals 39-81 20-28 111.

San Antonio 25 34 27 29 115
Miami 29 28 27 27 111

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-21 (McDermott 3-5, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-2, Vassell 1-4, Richardson 1-5, Branham 0-1, Jones 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2), Miami 13-34 (Herro 5-8, Lowry 3-6, Martin 3-6, Oladipo 2-5, Adebayo 0-1, Butler 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Strus 0-2, Dedmon 0-3). Fouled Out_San Antonio 1 (Collins), Miami 1 (Oladipo). Rebounds_San Antonio 46 (Collins 8), Miami 32 (Adebayo 9). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Richardson 6), Miami 26 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 21, Miami 22. A_19,600 (19,600)

