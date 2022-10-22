Skip to main content
San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.

PHILADELPHIA (105)

Harris 6-11 0-0 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 14-25 12-15 40, Harden 4-18 3-4 12, Maxey 8-18 6-9 25, Niang 3-4 0-0 8, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-1 0-0 0, House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Melton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-84 21-28 105.

San Antonio 19 35 31 29 114
Philadelphia 25 26 26 28 105
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 16-38 (McDermott 4-5, Vassell 4-8, Johnson 3-8, Richardson 2-6, Bates-Diop 1-1, Collins 1-1, Primo 1-4, Sochan 0-2, Dieng 0-3), Philadelphia 10-31 (Harris 3-6, Maxey 3-8, Niang 2-3, Tucker 1-2, Harden 1-6, House Jr. 0-1, Thybulle 0-1, Embiid 0-2, Melton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Poeltl 11), Philadelphia 40 (Embiid 13). Assists_San Antonio 27 (Dieng 5), Philadelphia 26 (Harden 12). Total Fouls_San Antonio 20, Philadelphia 15. A_19,822 (20,478)

