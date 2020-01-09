Sam Houston St. comes back to beat SE Louisiana 67-62

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell scored 19 points with six rebounds and Sam Houston State rallied to beat Southeastern Louisiana 67-62 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell was 9-of-16 shooting, blocked four shots with three assists and three steals.

The Bearkats (11-5, 4-1 Southland) outscored Southeastern Louisiana 14-6 in the last five minutes to secure the win. Xavier Bryant made a pair of foul shots for a 57-56 Sam Houston State lead with 3:46 left and never trailed again.

Southeastern Louisiana (4-11, 1-3) led 38-25 at halftime before the Bearkats proceeded to outscore the Lions 16-4 in the first seven minutes after the break to close within 42-41.

The Bearkats now have won seven of their last eight.

Ty Brewer had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lions, Pape Diop scored 11 and Von Julien 11 with seven assists and six rebounds. Southeastern Louisiana has lost five of six.

_____

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25