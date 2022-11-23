Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

Ezeagu 1-5 0-0 2, Ikpe 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-7 2-2 5, May 1-3 0-0 2, Powers 7-9 2-2 20, Huefner 9-11 0-0 22, Nicholas 3-4 0-0 6, Ray 3-3 0-0 7, Scroggins 4-5 1-2 9, Wilkerson 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 2-3 0-0 4, Bishop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 5-6 80.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute