Sam Houston St. 75, Tarleton St. 68

Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Bogues 9-15 5-5 24, Booker 2-5 1-1 5, McDavid 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 2-5 1-1 5, Hopkins 6-13 2-2 16, Gaddy 3-8 0-0 6, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Gatkuoth 1-3 0-0 3, Archibald 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-13 68.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies