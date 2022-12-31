Sam Houston St. 75, New Mexico St. 62

Ezeagu 1-1 0-0 2, Huefner 2-5 2-2 7, Grant 6-16 2-2 17, May 3-4 1-2 8, Powers 4-9 2-3 14, Ray 3-4 0-0 7, Ikpe 4-4 2-2 11, Scroggins 1-3 1-1 3, Wilkerson 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 26-50 10-12 75.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies