Sam Houston St. 60, TCU 54

Batista 6-12 4-5 16, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 6-10 4-5 16, Jefferson 4-8 1-2 10, Kemp 0-3 0-2 0, Block 0-0 0-0 0, Djokovic 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 1-5 0-0 2, Eddins 4-10 1-1 10, Perry 2-7 0-1 4, Totals 24-62 10-16 60
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute