Sale makes first appearance since 2019; Sox pound O's 16-2 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 7:48 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Bolstered by Chris Sale’s first major league appearance in just over two years, the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding Baltimore 16-2 on Saturday, handing the Orioles their 10th straight loss.
The 32-year-old Sale completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third. Relying mostly on his sharp slider, the lanky left-hander struck out eight and walked none.