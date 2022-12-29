Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, San Diego 58

Pierre 6-8 0-0 14, Earlington 2-10 0-0 4, McKinney 3-8 8-9 14, Sisoho Jawara 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 4-14 3-3 11, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 2-2 0-0 6, Beniwal 1-3 0-0 2, Nyarko 0-4 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Muncey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-12 58.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies