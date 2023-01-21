Saint Mary's (Cal.) 77, Santa Clara 58

Braun 1-1 2-4 4, Justice 5-11 0-0 12, Bediako 0-1 0-2 0, Podziemski 3-9 0-0 7, Stewart 7-14 0-0 17, Tongue 3-3 0-0 6, Akametu 0-1 0-2 0, Knapper 2-3 0-0 5, Tilly 1-3 5-6 7, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Douyon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 7-14 58.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships