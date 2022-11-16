Saint Mary's (Cal.) 72, Southern U. 54

Lyons 2-6 0-0 5, Reynolds 2-3 0-0 4, Byrd 2-4 0-0 5, Etienne 3-12 2-4 9, Whitley 6-10 0-0 15, Ndumanya 4-10 2-2 10, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Jaro.Wilkens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Jari.Wilkens 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-52 8-10 54.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute