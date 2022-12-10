Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Diego St. 61

K.Johnson 5-6 1-1 12, Mensah 2-4 0-0 4, Bradley 4-13 5-5 13, Butler 3-7 5-8 11, Trammell 3-11 0-1 7, Arop 3-5 0-0 6, LeDee 2-4 0-0 4, Parrish 1-4 1-2 4, Seiko 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 23-56 12-18 61.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs