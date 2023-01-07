Saint Louis 78, St. Bonaventure 55

B.Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Farell 2-5 0-0 4, Venning 10-12 3-5 23, Banks 0-5 1-3 1, Luc 4-14 0-0 8, Flowers 6-10 0-0 15, Rumpel 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 2-2 2, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-10 55.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies