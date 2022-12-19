Saint Joseph's 77, Sacred Heart 59

Galette 4-11 3-5 11, Johnson 5-8 1-2 12, Reilly 5-10 1-2 15, Sixsmith 2-9 0-3 5, Solomon 4-14 3-4 13, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Espinal-Guzman 0-3 0-0 0, Mello 1-2 0-0 3, Coursey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-16 59.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies