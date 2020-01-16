Saint Francis tops reigning NEC champion Fairleigh Dickinson

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Blackmon scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half, and Saint Francis beat Fairleigh Dickinson 100-85 on Wednesday in a rematch of the Northeast Conference championship game last season.

Tyler Stewart added 19 points, Myles Thompson scored 18 and Keith Braxton had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Saint Francis (11-5, 4-1). Blackmon made all 10 of his free-throw attempts, and the Red Flash shot 57% from the field, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range.

Kaleb Bishop had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-13, 1-4). Jahlil Jenkins added 15 points with eight assists and three steals.

FDU captured its second NEC title in the last four years after defeating Saint Francis 85-76 last season to reach the NCAA Tournament.

___

