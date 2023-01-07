Sacred Heart 78, Hartford 71

Kimbrough 2-4 0-0 4, Pavlidis 2-4 3-4 7, Dunne 6-15 0-0 17, Henderson 5-9 0-0 13, McClain 6-19 1-1 17, Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Webley 4-7 0-0 8, Jones 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-66 5-7 71.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies