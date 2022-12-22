Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62

Gates 6-13 5-8 17, Kenney 3-6 0-0 6, Batchelder 0-4 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 7-11 0-0 16, Octave 8-14 0-0 17, Tse 3-5 0-0 6, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 5-8 62.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies