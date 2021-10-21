Sacramento Kings Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Barnes
|1
|37.0
|10-19
|.526
|8-11
|8-9
|.889
|36
|36.0
|Fox
|1
|36.0
|9-22
|.409
|2-8
|7-10
|.700
|27
|27.0
|Holmes
|1
|29.0
|9-10
|.900
|1-1
|2-3
|.667
|21
|21.0
|Hield
|1
|31.0
|5-9
|.556
|4-7
|3-4
|.750
|17
|17.0
|Harkless
|1
|22.0
|2-6
|.333
|0-3
|3-3
|1.000
|7
|7.0
|Davis
|1
|13.0
|2-10
|.200
|2-8
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Thompson
|1
|19.0
|3-5
|.600
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Haliburton
|1
|29.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Mitchell
|1
|24.0
|1-6
|.167
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|TEAM
|1
|240.0
|42-92
|.457
|17-41
|23-29
|.793
|124
|124.0
|OPPONENTS
|1
|240.0
|45-93
|.484
|12-35
|19-22
|.864
|121
|121.0
