Sacramento 139, Houston 114

Martin Jr. 1-6 3-6 6, Smith Jr. 11-20 3-3 27, Sengun 6-9 2-4 14, Gordon 3-7 2-5 9, Green 10-21 2-2 27, Eason 3-5 1-1 7, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Tate 2-6 2-2 6, Marjanovic 1-3 1-2 3, Christopher 2-6 0-0 5, Mathews 3-7 0-0 8, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 16-25 114.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships