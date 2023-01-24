Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson