Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112

Bates-Diop 7-11 2-3 16, Sochan 5-10 1-1 11, Poeltl 5-9 0-0 10, Jones 7-13 0-0 15, Vassell 11-19 3-5 29, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 4-7 0-0 11, Bassey 2-2 0-0 4, Dieng 1-3 0-0 2, Hall 1-3 2-2 5, Richardson 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 46-84 9-12 112.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute