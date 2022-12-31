Sacramento 126, Utah 125

Markkanen 16-24 3-3 36, Olynyk 1-2 2-2 5, Vanderbilt 3-4 0-1 6, Clarkson 8-12 9-10 25, Conley 4-11 5-6 17, Gay 2-4 2-2 7, Kessler 5-5 1-2 11, Beasley 4-13 0-0 9, Sexton 3-9 3-4 9. Totals 46-84 25-30 125.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies