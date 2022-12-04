Sacramento 110, Chicago 101

DeRozan 6-18 6-6 18, Williams 4-8 1-1 10, Vucevic 4-10 2-2 12, Caruso 0-4 0-0 0, LaVine 16-28 6-7 41, Jones Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Drummond 1-2 0-1 2, Dosunmu 2-7 1-2 6, Dragic 1-2 0-0 2, White 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 38-86 16-19 101.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute