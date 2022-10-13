Sacramento 105, Phoenix 104

Barnes 4-9 3-5 12, Lyles 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 4-10 1-2 9, Fox 5-14 5-7 15, Huerter 3-6 4-5 13, Moneke 2-4 0-0 4, Len 1-1 2-2 4, Metu 2-3 0-0 6, Queta 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 4-6 1-1 10, Davis 4-9 1-2 12, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Merrill 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-5 0-2 6, Monk 2-9 1-2 5. Totals 36-88 19-29 105.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien