ST. JOHN'S 97, BOSTON COLLEGE 93
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Felder
|29
|7-9
|1-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|18
|Mitchell
|30
|2-4
|0-1
|1-8
|3
|1
|5
|Ashton-Langford
|23
|4-8
|4-7
|0-2
|4
|5
|13
|Heath
|30
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|13
|Tabbs
|28
|8-15
|6-6
|1-4
|2
|4
|23
|Kelly
|22
|3-5
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|Langford
|19
|1-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Scott
|17
|2-5
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|6
|Kraljevic
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-60
|18-26
|3-27
|13
|23
|93
Percentages: FG .533, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Felder 3-5, Heath 3-7, Kelly 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Scott 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4, Tabbs 1-4, Kraljevic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Felder 3, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 19 (Kelly 5, Mitchell 4, Tabbs 4, Felder 2, Langford 2, Scott 2).
Steals: 8 (Mitchell 3, Kelly 2, Ashton-Langford, Scott, Tabbs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|19
|3-5
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|5
|7
|Roberts
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Alexander
|33
|7-11
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|2
|18
|G.Williams
|35
|5-6
|7-10
|2-3
|6
|2
|17
|Cole
|21
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|8
|Champagnie
|29
|11-20
|5-5
|4-10
|1
|2
|29
|Addae-Wusu
|21
|2-3
|4-5
|0-1
|6
|5
|9
|Earlington
|16
|3-10
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|6
|Toro
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|McGriff
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Caraher
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-68
|20-26
|9-35
|22
|25
|97
Percentages: FG .529, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Alexander 2-3, Champagnie 2-5, Addae-Wusu 1-1, Earlington 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Cole 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cole, G.Williams).
Turnovers: 15 (Addae-Wusu 4, Alexander 4, Champagnie 3, Cole 2, Earlington, G.Williams).
Steals: 7 (G.Williams 2, Addae-Wusu, Alexander, Champagnie, Cole, Earlington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston College
|40
|53
|—
|93
|St. John's
|52
|45
|—
|97
.