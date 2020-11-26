Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kimbrough 29 2-2 0-0 1-3 1 1 4
Beatty 18 2-8 0-2 0-2 0 4 5
Clark 17 1-7 1-2 1-4 1 1 3
Ray 26 3-5 5-7 3-6 1 2 12
Spencer 20 0-4 1-2 3-6 3 1 1
Hikim 22 4-10 6-6 0-2 3 2 14
Kenney 22 2-9 4-7 0-3 1 2 10
Brickus 18 5-6 0-0 1-1 0 3 11
C.Moore 17 1-2 0-0 0-4 0 4 3
Stone 11 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 21-54 17-26 9-33 10 22 65

Percentages: FG .389, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kenney 2-6, Brickus 1-1, C.Moore 1-2, Ray 1-2, Beatty 1-5, Spencer 0-3, Clark 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Moore 3, Kenney, Kimbrough, Stone).

Turnovers: 26 (Spencer 5, Kenney 4, Stone 4, Ray 3, Beatty 2, C.Moore 2, Clark 2, Hikim 2, Brickus, Kimbrough).

Steals: 13 (Kenney 3, Beatty 2, Clark 2, Hikim 2, Brickus, C.Moore, Kimbrough, Ray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
I.Moore 28 3-8 3-4 2-7 0 3 9
Roberts 16 2-3 0-0 2-4 1 1 4
Alexander 29 2-7 4-4 1-3 4 2 8
Williams 22 4-10 4-6 0-4 2 2 13
Cole 33 6-14 6-6 0-5 4 3 19
Addae-Wusu 26 4-7 1-2 2-6 1 3 10
Earlington 21 5-8 2-2 0-3 3 4 14
Toro 10 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
McGriff 9 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 2 3
Caraher 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 28-62 20-24 9-35 17 23 82

Percentages: FG .452, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Earlington 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Williams 1-2, Addae-Wusu 1-3, Cole 1-7, Caraher 0-1, I.Moore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Roberts 2, Cole).

Turnovers: 19 (Alexander 5, Williams 5, Addae-Wusu 2, I.Moore 2, Caraher, Earlington, McGriff, Roberts, Toro).

Steals: 16 (Roberts 4, Alexander 3, Cole 2, Earlington 2, McGriff 2, Addae-Wusu, Toro, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

La Salle 28 37 65
St. John's 34 48 82

.