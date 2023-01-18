SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships