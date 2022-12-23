SMU 77, Utah St. 74

Odigie 4-7 3-3 12, Williamson 7-10 1-1 15, Nutall 6-10 0-0 13, Phelps 8-21 3-4 19, Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Todorovic 2-5 5-5 10, Ambrose-Hylton 1-4 0-0 2, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 29-60 15-17 77.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies