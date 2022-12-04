SMU 70, California 56

Embry 5-15 2-2 13, Wilkinson 6-11 4-5 16, Brow 3-4 0-1 6, Jones 6-7 3-4 17, Smith 6-12 3-4 16, Bayliss 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Abdur-Rahim 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-51 12-16 70
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute