SMU 55, Evansville 47

Kalle 2-2 0-0 4, Bobe 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 2-9 0-0 4, Strawbridge 3-13 2-2 8, Toumi 5-11 1-2 11, Beauchamp 5-16 2-2 16, Phillips 1-3 0-0 2, A.Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Spinelli 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 19-66 5-7 47.

SMU (2-2)

Odigie 4-10 2-2 10, Todorovic 0-3 2-2 2, Williamson 3-8 3-4 9, Nutall 5-12 0-0 13, Phelps 4-14 6-8 15, J.Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 1-2 1, Wright 0-1 0-1 0, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 16-21 55.

Halftime_Evansville 21-17. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 4-22 (Beauchamp 4-10, Bobe 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Spinelli 0-1, Strawbridge 0-2, Coleman 0-3, A.Smith 0-4), SMU 5-21 (Nutall 3-7, J.Smith 1-3, Phelps 1-4, Foster 0-1, Wright 0-1, Williamson 0-2, Todorovic 0-3). Rebounds_Evansville 41 (Toumi 10), SMU 40 (Odigie 11). Assists_Evansville 10 (Kalle, Strawbridge, Phillips, Spinelli 2), SMU 7 (Nutall 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 19, SMU 16.

