https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/SIU-EDWARDSVILLE-80-ST-LOUIS-COLLEGE-OF-15760668.php
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 80, ST. LOUIS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 45
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. LOUIS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dorsey
|25
|1-9
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Howard
|27
|2-10
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Rogan
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Wright
|33
|5-14
|4-6
|3-3
|3
|0
|15
|Udolisa
|23
|1-7
|3-6
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dugar
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Feese
|17
|3-8
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ba
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Collins
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|13-13
|4
|0
|15
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|21
|4-7
|4-6
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|S.Wright
|17
|3-5
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|2
|8
|Pepple
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|4
|Adewunmi
|22
|6-11
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|2
|14
|Carter
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|8
|0
|2
|Polk
|20
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Williams
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|7
|L.Wright
|19
|4-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|10
|James
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|0
|5
|Matas
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Best
|4
|0-0
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|Eze
|4
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|10-17
|11-48
|17
|12
|80
Percentages: FG .517, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Wilson 3-4, S.Wright 2-2, James 1-1, Adewunmi 1-2, Matas 1-2, Polk 1-3, Williams 1-4, Pepple 0-1, Carter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (L.Wright 3, Pepple 3, Best, Eze, S.Wright, Williams, Wilson).
Turnovers: 17 (Adewunmi 2, Eze 2, L.Wright 2, Pepple 2, S.Wright 2, Williams 2, Carter, James, Matas, Polk, Wilson).
Steals: 7 (James 2, Pepple 2, Carter, Polk, S.Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Louis College of Pharmacy
|14
|31
|—
|15
|SIU-Edwardsville
|42
|38
|—
|80
.
