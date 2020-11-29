Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ST. LOUIS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dorsey 25 1-9 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Howard 27 2-10 0-2 4-4 0 0 0
Rogan 23 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
R.Wright 33 5-14 4-6 3-3 3 0 15
Udolisa 23 1-7 3-6 0-0 0 0 0
Dugar 18 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Feese 17 3-8 0-2 1-1 0 0 0
Ba 12 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Gray 12 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Collins 10 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 13-13 4 0 15

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 21 4-7 4-6 0-2 1 1 15
S.Wright 17 3-5 0-1 3-5 1 2 8
Pepple 21 2-5 0-0 3-7 1 0 4
Adewunmi 22 6-11 1-1 3-7 1 2 14
Carter 26 1-4 0-0 0-5 8 0 2
Polk 20 2-6 1-2 0-2 1 1 6
Williams 19 3-7 0-0 1-5 1 0 7
L.Wright 19 4-4 2-2 0-3 1 3 10
James 16 2-4 0-0 0-7 1 0 5
Matas 11 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 5
Best 4 0-0 1-3 0-1 1 0 1
Eze 4 1-1 1-2 1-2 0 3 3
Totals 200 30-58 10-17 11-48 17 12 80

Percentages: FG .517, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Wilson 3-4, S.Wright 2-2, James 1-1, Adewunmi 1-2, Matas 1-2, Polk 1-3, Williams 1-4, Pepple 0-1, Carter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (L.Wright 3, Pepple 3, Best, Eze, S.Wright, Williams, Wilson).

Turnovers: 17 (Adewunmi 2, Eze 2, L.Wright 2, Pepple 2, S.Wright 2, Williams 2, Carter, James, Matas, Polk, Wilson).

Steals: 7 (James 2, Pepple 2, Carter, Polk, S.Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy 14 31 15
SIU-Edwardsville 42 38 80

