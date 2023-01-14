SE Louisiana 75, Incarnate Word 71

Anderson 6-14 7-8 19, McFarlane 5-12 2-2 13, Strange 3-4 0-0 9, Woodard 2-4 4-4 10, Caldwell 1-7 5-5 7, S.Pissis 3-6 0-1 7, M.Pissis 1-5 3-3 6, Agnew 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-54 23-25 75.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships