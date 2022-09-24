Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games.