S. Utah 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Lee 4-5 1-2 9, Harris 1-14 1-1 4, M.Jones 4-9 5-8 14, San Antonio 1-2 0-0 2, Wrightsell 7-15 2-4 20, Eaton 3-6 2-2 9, Square 0-0 0-0 0, Bastian 0-2 0-0 0, Panov 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 11-17 60.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs