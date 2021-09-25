S. Illinois 35, Illinois St. 17

Illinois St. 0 10 7 0 - 17 S. Illinois 0 0 14 21 - 35 Second Quarter ILST_FG Bresnahan 22, 13:35 ILST_P.Brown 4 run (Bresnahan kick), 01:17 Third Quarter ILST_Waring 1 run (Bresnahan kick), 12:08 SIU_Lenoir 7 pass from Baker (Gualdoni kick), 09:16 SIU_Spencer 40 run (Gualdoni kick), 00:58 Fourth Quarter SIU_Williams Jr. 2 run (Gualdoni kick), 09:13 SIU_Strong 17 pass from Baker (Gualdoni kick), 07:50 SIU_Williams Jr. 3 run (Gualdoni kick), 02:40 ILST SIU First downs 15 17 Rushes-yards 44-152 34-144 Passing 166 227 Comp-Att-Int 13-24-0 21-32-2 Return Yards 24 76 Punts-Avg. 6-46.3 6-36.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalty-Yards 5-60 6-63 Time of Possession 33:27 26:33 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Illinois St., Co. Mueller 14-87, Ph. Brown 11-33, Ni. White 6-31, Ke. Brown 3-5, Ja. Waring 10-(minus 4). S. Illinois, Do. Spencer 10-69, Ju. Strong 10-45, Ja. Williams Jr. 7-23, La. Lenoir 1-8, Ni. Baker 4-1, Team 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Illinois St., Ja. Waring 13-24-0-166. S. Illinois, Ni. Baker 21-32-2-227. RECEIVING_Illinois St., Au. Nagel 4-100, Tr. Bailey 2-30, Ni. White 2-12, Ta. Taula 1-8, Ja. Khepera 1-6, Mi. Lewis 1-5, Ph. Brown 1-4, Ka. Rutkiewicz 1-1. S. Illinois, La. Lenoir 7-86, Iz. Hartrup 7-82, Av. Cox 2-24, Ju. Strong 1-17, Ty. Daniel 3-16, Do. Spencer 1-2.