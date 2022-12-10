S. Dakota St. 77, E. Washington 76

Allegri 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 5-9 2-3 15, Price 6-9 1-2 16, Davis 4-6 2-2 10, Venters 6-18 0-0 13, Coward 2-3 0-0 6, Erikstrup 2-4 0-0 4, Stroud 1-6 0-0 2, Harper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 5-7 76.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs